Quinnipiac 58, Mount St. Mary's 51

Nweke 3-8 0-2 7, Otieno 5-8 0-1 10, Balanc 3-11 3-4 11, Jones 4-12 2-2 12, Chenery 2-6 0-0 6, Kortright 1-5 2-6 4, Williams 1-8 0-1 3, Reyes 0-1 3-4 3, Riggins 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 19-60 12-24 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling