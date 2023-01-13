Quinnipiac 58, St. Peter's 51

Sow 2-5 0-0 4, Washington 3-4 1-2 7, Dasher 3-11 2-3 10, Reid 0-4 0-0 0, Saddler 8-14 0-0 18, Murray 4-9 1-2 9, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Cardaci 1-3 1-2 3, Ngopot 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-9 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling