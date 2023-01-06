Quinnipiac 72, Rider 63

Nweke 2-8 2-2 6, Otieno 3-4 1-2 7, Balanc 4-11 0-0 9, Jones 3-8 6-7 13, Chenery 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 5-10 1-2 16, Kortright 1-5 4-6 7, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Reyes 1-3 2-2 5, Riggins 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-55 18-25 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling