Skip to main content
Sports

Quinnipiac 75, Holy Cross 71

Otieno 1-1 2-2 4, Balanc 4-11 4-5 12, Kortright 3-9 4-6 10, S.Lewis 2-5 3-5 7, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Chenery 3-6 1-2 7, Nweke 7-10 0-0 15, Riggins 5-6 3-6 13, Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 17-27 75.

HOLY CROSS (3-7)

Gates 7-15 3-6 17, Kenney 5-6 5-8 15, Batchelder 5-13 0-0 14, Dorsey 1-4 2-2 5, Montgomery 3-11 9-10 15, Kirkwood 1-1 0-0 3, Tse 0-1 0-0 0, Wilbar 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 19-26 71.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 2-17 (Nweke 1-3, Jones 1-5, Chenery 0-1, Kortright 0-1, S.Lewis 0-1, Reyes 0-1, Williams 0-2, Balanc 0-3), Holy Cross 6-20 (Batchelder 4-9, Kirkwood 1-1, Dorsey 1-4, Tse 0-1, Wilbar 0-1, Montgomery 0-4). Fouled Out_Riggins, Dorsey. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 30 (Balanc 6), Holy Cross 33 (Gates 11). Assists_Quinnipiac 11 (Kortright 5), Holy Cross 9 (Gates, Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 18, Holy Cross 20. A_1,017 (3,600).

More for you
Written By