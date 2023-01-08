Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58

Joseph 4-14 2-2 10, Shema 0-1 0-2 0, Davis 4-15 5-6 13, JeanLouis 0-6 2-3 2, Jenkins 5-13 5-5 17, Brookshire 5-11 0-0 14, Ibine Ayo 0-2 0-0 0, Florence 0-1 0-1 0, Sunday 1-1 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 14-19 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling