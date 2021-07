Rachel Dillon’s athletic future was assured when the girls’ lacrosse season began at Shelton High. Dillon had signed to play attack at King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, PA.) in the Division III Middle Atlantic Conference.

That left one season for senior tri-captains Dillon, Cate Santa and Zoe Yoon to bring a team together.

“Not having a 2020 season set everything back. At the beginning it was just about getting to know each other,” Dillon said of preseason captain’s practice. “We didn’t know most of the freshman and sophomores. It was tough to start. We came together. We didn’t get the wins (one) we all wanted. We went out and did our best every day. In the end everyone gave it their all. It was a great experience for us to be back on the field.”

Dillon scored 61 goals as a senior.

“It felt good to get out there with my teammates and do that. I had the goal of getting 100 (in her career),” said Dillon who finished with 71 in three seasons.”

Dillon is leaving for college on Aug. 19.

“I’ll miss my teammates, all my friends. Evan Azary is going to be playing men’s lacrosse and Liz Porto soccer at King’s. I’m looking forward to seeing them on campus,” Dillon said.

“I’ve been connecting with Coach Ashley Stevens and other freshman that are coming in. We are doing workout programs on our own for the college season. Team building will begin when we get to school. I’ll be playing attack and midfield.

Health care challenge

Dillon is gaining experience as an Emergency medical technician (EMT) before entering King’s College’s five-year assistant physician program. “I love working in the health care field,” said Dillon, an honor roll student and SCC first-team All-Academic team selection. “It was strange jumping out of the truck the first few times. This is what I want to do.”

Dillon took the course at the ECHO Hose Ambulance Training Center from August to September. She passed the state and National test in December.

Dillon said: “I started with Echo Hose in February, normally two to three times a week. For a while you ride as a third person in ambulance. You get to understand how everything works. When they feel you are ready, they clear you and you ride as a second. It’s a good experience. I get to work alongside paramedics as well and get too see their level of care.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354