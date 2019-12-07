Racism forces English soccer game to be temporarily stopped

LONDON (AP) — An English fourth-tier soccer game was temporarily stopped by the referee on Saturday after an incident of racist abuse.

Forest Green Rovers pledged to take stringent action against a supporter for racially abusing a Scunthorpe player during the League Two game.

Referee John Busby spoke to both managers before a stadium announcement was relayed to the crowd, with the game paused.

The fan involved was quickly identified and an investigation immediately launched, with the perpetrator set to be handed a lifetime ban by the club.

“We can confirm we are currently investigating a report of racist abuse from a single fan towards an opposition player,” Forest Green Rovers spokesman Will Guyatt said. "We will be talking to that person as soon as possible. We would like to make clear that the club does not tolerate racism, and the ongoing investigation will end with a lifetime ban if found guilty."

