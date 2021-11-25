Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 8:54 p.m.
Fans look on as Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
El wide receiver de los Raiders de Las Vegas, DeSean Jackson, se enfila a la zona de anotación después de recibir un pase en la primera mitad del juego ante los Cowboys de Dallas, el jueves 25 de noviembre de 2021, en Arlington, Texas.
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates kicking a game-winning field goal as Dallas Cowboys' Malik Turner (17) and Brandon Parker (75) look on in overtime of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Fans look on as Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz catches a touchdown pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) reaches up to catch a long pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
9 of9
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
Carlson's fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown's interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.