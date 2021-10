Rick Scuteri/AP

The Las Vegas Raiders placed two of their top cornerbacks on injured reserve Saturday with starter Trayvon Mullen and backup Damon Arnette both shut down for at least three weeks.

The Raiders also placed backup tight end Derek Carrier on injured reserve. All three players got hurt in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mullen went down with a foot injury, Arnette with an injured groin and Carrier with a pectoral injury.