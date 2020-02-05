Rakell scores shootout winner, Ducks edge Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored the shootout winner and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase scored in regulation for Anaheim, which has won four of its last five.

John Gibson made 30 saves as the Ducks improved to 2-0-0 on their five-game road that started with a 3-1 win in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

With 10 home games this month, the Senators hope to improve their record at Canadian Tire Centre, where they're 1-4-5 in their last 10.

Anaheim opened the scoring midway through the first period when Ritchie tipped Hampus Lindholm's shot to beat Hogberg.

The Senators tied it early in the period as Batherson scored a power-play goal for his second of the season.

Kase took a bounce off the back boards and tucked in a backhand to make it 2-1 at the 13:35 mark of the second period.

Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell (67) avoids a hit from Ottawa Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

Anisimov's 10th of the season tied the game 2-all with a power-play goal early in the third, tipping Colin White's shot past Gibson.

Ottawa appeared to tie the game late in the period, but the Ducks challenged and, upon review, was deemed offside.

NOTES: Anthony Duclair took the ceremonial faceoff for the Senators as Willie O'Ree dropped the puck as part of the NHL's Black History Month celebrations. ... Cody Goloubef and Mikkel Boedker were healthy scratches for the Senators.

Ducks: At Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Senators: Host Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports