Morry Gash/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won't have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's a big blow for the Rams (8-4), who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL with a 10-2 record.