Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3

Texas Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 5 0 1 0 Da.Sntn 1b 5 3 2 3 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Andrus ss 5 0 4 2 Grrr Jr dh 5 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan cf 3 1 0 0 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 Knr-Flf 3b 3 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 1 DShelds cf 3 1 1 1 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 5 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 2 1 Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 34 3 6 2

Texas 010 301 110—7 Toronto 000 102 000—3

E_Odor (10). LOB_Texas 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Da.Santana (20), Andrus (23), Mazara (24), Bichette (12), Biggio (10). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Da.Santana (19), Mazara (17). SB_Andrus 2 (25), Kiner-Falefa (2), DeShields (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Allard W,1-0 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 5 Clase H,1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Montero H,2 2 0 0 0 0 4 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3 Toronto Reid-Foley L,2-3 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 3 Boshers 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Godley 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 Ne.Ramirez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_by Reid-Foley (Mazara), by Allard (Tellez). WP_Clase, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:22. A_34,666 (53,506).