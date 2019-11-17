Ratinho carries San Francisco past S. Illinois 76-60

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Ratinho had 15 points as San Francisco beat Southern Illinois 76-60 on Saturday night.

Khalil Shabazz had 13 points for San Francisco which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Jimbo Lull added 11 points and three assists. Jamaree Bouyea had nine rebounds and seven assists for the visiting team.

The Dons jumped out to an 9-0 lead and took a 38-31 advantage into the break. Ratinho drained a trey to put them up 56-39 with 12:59 remaining in the game and the Dons coasted to the win.

Aaron Cook had 13 points for the Salukis (2-3). Eric McGill added six rebounds.

San Francisco takes on Cal State Bakersfield at home on Tuesday. Southern Illinois plays Murray State on the road on Tuesday.

