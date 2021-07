SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rayan Raveloson scored for the third consecutive game to help the LA Galaxy to a 2-2 tie with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Julian Araujo played a high ball to the center of the area and Raveloson, at the top of the 6-yard box, scored on a header to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old Raveloson, who signed with the Galaxy (8-5-1) on May 20, has three goals in four career MLS games.