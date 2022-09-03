Ray, Mariners win 6th straight, 4-0 over slumping Guardians TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 3, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Robbie Ray started September the way he finished August with six solid innings as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight, 4-0 on Saturday night over the slumping Cleveland Guardians.
The AL Central-leading Guardians lost their fourth in a row and have been shut out in three of them.