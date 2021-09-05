Ray fans 10, Blue Jays finish 3-game sweep of struggling A's IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 5, 2021 Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 5:04 p.m.
1 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Robbie Ray pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Oakland Athletics' Cole Irvin pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, slides safely into home ahead of a tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Cole Irvin (19) in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson yells after defeating the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run and Alejandro Kirk homered as the Blue Jays reached double figures in hits for the fourth straight game.