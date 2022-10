This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings.

The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.