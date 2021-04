Gaston De Cardenas/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays activated Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day injured list prior to a game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Kiermaier had been out since April 5 with a strained left quadriceps. He took live at-bats against taxi squad pitcher David Hess prior to Saturday's game and was deemed ready. He was available off the bench, with Brett Phillips starting in center.