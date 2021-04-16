Rays dominate Yankees 8-2 in matchup of AL East strugglers RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 10:42 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the first inning off opener Nick Nelson, and the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays kept up their domination of the New York Yankees with a 8-2 win Friday night that set off frustrated fans who caused a brief interruption.
Tampa Bay arrived in New York with eight defeats in 11 games and had not held a lead in 25 innings. The young, athletic Rays spurted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings, including during last year’s Division Series.