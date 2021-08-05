Realmuto, Hoskins help streaking Phils rally past Nats 7-6
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates with teammate Rhys Hoskins after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera singles in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. Alec Bohm scored on the play.
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera, left, and Ronald Torreyes high-five after scoring on J.T. Realmuto's double in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. Philadelphia won 7-6.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola walks to the mound as Washington Nationals' Juan Soto rounds the bases on Josh Bell's three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Josh Bell rounds the bases past interim third base coach Henry Blanco after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, left, and Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez react after colliding on a throwing error by starting pitcher Aaron Nola in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington.
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.