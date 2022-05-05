Red Bull lands another U.S. sponsor in deal with Hard Rock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull scored a victory even before the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend by landing another billion-dollar American company as a sponsor — a boon as teams scour the fertile U.S. commercial market that has gone mad for Formula One.
Hard Rock International, which is headquartered in Davie about 10 miles from Hard Rock Stadium, announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Red Bull on Thursday as drivers arrived at the venue. The Miami Dolphins are hosting 85,000 people a day Friday through Sunday, when F1 will debut in Miami and race around the stadium in the first of two events in the U.S. on this year's calendar.