Red Bulls snap 4-game winless streak, beat DC United 2-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scored and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-match winless streak and give interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory.

Long scored on header from outside the 6-yard box in the 29th minute. Royer scored with a left-footed volley from 11 yards out off a cross from Jason Pendant. It was Royer's first goal since March 1.

Ryan Meara had four saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-2), including a pair against Julian Gressel and Rivas in quick succession. But Meara left in the 62nd minute with an apparent right knee injury.

D.C. United (2-5-4), which didn't take a shot in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on Sunday, had its first shot from Gelmin Rivas in 24th minute. Ola Kamara added a second shot in 32nd.