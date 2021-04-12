Red Wings upend Hurricanes with 3-1 victory AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 11:15 p.m.
1 of15 Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) tries to gather in the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) and Alex Biega (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) loses his edge while battling Detroit Red Wings' Luke Glendening (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal (11) salutes the crowd with his brother Detroit Red Wings' Marc Staal (18) during a pre-game ceremony recognizing his 1000 career game prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal (11) looks towards his family during a pre-game ceremony recognizing his 1000 career game prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal (11), left no helmet, clowns around with teammate Jordan Martinook (48), right, prior to their game with the Detroit Red Wings in which Staal was honored for his 1000 career game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Detroit Red Wings' Sam Gagner (89) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) aids Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) in stopping the puck in front of a group of Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) tries to pass the puck past Detroit Red Wings' Marc Staal (18) with Troy Stecher (70) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) eyes the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88), Detroit Red Wings' Luke Glendening (41) and Red Wings' Alex Biega (3) watch as Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) goes to cover the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings emerged from a stressful few days before the deadline with yet another standings-defying win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Adam Erne and Flip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals while Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to help the Red Wings beat the Hurricanes 3-1 on Monday night, sweeping a two-game road set against a team tied for the Central Division lead.