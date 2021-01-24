Reilly, Simmonds lift Maple Leafs over Flames 3-2 Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 6:54 p.m.
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, center, watches the play from the bench before a penalty is called against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds, right, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammates Auston Matthews, left, and John Tavares during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, center, celebrates his goal with teammate Jason Spezza during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell, left, hangs onto the puck as Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane crashes over him during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Morgan Reilly had three assists, Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal with Toronto and the Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Sunday.
Jake Muzzin got his first goal of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for his second win in two starts this season.