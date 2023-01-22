Report: Alleged victim won’t seek compensation from Alves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault at a nightclub last year will not seek financial compensation from the Brazil soccer player, the El País newspaper reported Sunday.

El País said people close to the investigation told the daily that the 23-year-old woman decided to relinquish her right for compensation if Alves is convicted. She reportedly said she is only seeking to ensure that justice is done and that the player pays for what he allegedly did with prison time.