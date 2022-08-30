Report: Yankees, LA fund investing in AC Milan soccer team

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ROME (AP) — The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles-based fund that includes LeBron James are investing in AC Milan alongside RedBird Capital Partners, which is nearing a deal to purchase the Italian soccer champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Gerry Cardinale, the founder and managing partner of RedBird, announced a preliminary agreement in June to purchase Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management, with the closing scheduled by September.