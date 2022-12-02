Rice 68, TCU 58

Cravens 2-3 1-2 5, Ibeh 8-14 1-2 17, Fisher 2-4 0-0 5, Makolo 3-6 1-2 7, Taiwo 3-13 7-7 15, Godfrey 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 1-5 3-4 5, White 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 21-52 13-17 58
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling