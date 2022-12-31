Rice 72, UTEP 67, OT

Fiedler 6-7 2-4 14, Evee 4-18 1-2 11, Mason 6-13 5-6 19, Olivari 4-16 2-2 13, Sheffield 2-5 6-9 11, Huseinovic 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Lieppert 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 16-23 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling