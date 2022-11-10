Rice 85, St. Thomas (Texas) 48

Adebo 1-4 0-0 2, Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2, Nguyen 0-3 0-0 0, C.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Kanafani 1-7 0-0 2, Ricks 4-9 2-3 13, Altamirano 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Golaszewski 2-2 1-2 5, C.Anderson 4-6 1-1 9, Ramirez 1-2 0-0 2, Erten 0-1 0-0 0, Areola 0-1 0-0 0, Marquez 0-0 0-0 0, M.Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 6-8 48.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling