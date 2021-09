Ridge Remodeling defeated Retro Grub and Pub 20-19 to take home the Shelton Men's Over-35 Softball League title at East Village Park.

Ridge went up by 10 in the top of the sixth.

Needing one run to keep the game going and not get run-ruled, Retro plated three with two outs to force the game to continue to the seventh inning.

Ridge added one to make it 19-11 in its at bat.

Retro roared back by batting around and scored eight runs to tie the game and force extra innings.

Ridge scored one to take the lead in the top of the eighth.

Retro threatened with two outs and runners on first and second, but it was unable to bring in the tying run.

Ridge finished the regular season with a record of 11-0 in the B Division.

Retro finished 9-2.

Both teams will continue to compete in the B Division of the Shelton Men's Fall League.