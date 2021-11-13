Rielly's late goal lifts Maple Leafs to 5-4 win over Sabres JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Nov. 13, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth time in nine outings. John Tavares, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who never trailed. Toronto improved to 10-5-1 following a 2-4-1 start to the season.