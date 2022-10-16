Roberts, Eldridge help Air Force race past UNLV 42-7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brad Roberts had four short touchdown runs, John Lee Eldridge III opened the scoring with a 60-yard run and Air Force Academy cruised to a 42-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday night, beating the Rebels for a fifth straight time.

Eldridge gave Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Roberts had a 5-yard touchdown run on the Falcons' next possession before adding scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards in the second quarter to give Air Force a 28-7 lead at halftime.