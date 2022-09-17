Robinson's 3 TDs power No. 21 Texas over UTSA 41-20

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for a score in the third quarter and No. 21 Texas beat UTSA 41-20 on Saturday night.

Texas trailed 17-7 in the second quarter then rallied to tie it by halftime. Robinson's 78-yard touchdown run gave Texas the lead, and Barron's interception return put the Longhorns up by 11 to snuff the Roadrunners' bid for an upset that would have been the biggest win in the history of a rising program that has only been playing football since 2011.