Rockies TV reporter hit in head by foul ball, is recovering May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 7:13 p.m.
1 of5 Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.
“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.