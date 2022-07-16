Rockies rout Pirates 13-2, extend win streak to 4 games

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts as the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-2 on Friday night.
Elias Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs as the Rockies extended their winning streak to four games. Blackmon had two singles off Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana, improving to 8 for 13 against the left-hander in his career.