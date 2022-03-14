Rodón, Junis aim to keep up Giants' winning tradition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drawn by a myriad of factors that include the team's winning tradition, a record-breaking season, the West Coast location and a positive reputation for working with pitchers, left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Jakob Junis passed their physical exams and were officially added to the San Francisco Giants' roster on Monday.
The arrival of the pair, who were nearly teammates at North Carolina State, came after the Giants re-signed Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood and added Alex Cobb in the aftermath of Kevin Gausman’s departure to the Blue Jays.