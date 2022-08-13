Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3 JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 1:54 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night.
Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot.