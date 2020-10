Rodrigues leads Shelton boys to cross country sweep

Shelton’s boys’ cross country team defeated Notre Dame of West Haven 28-29 and Foran High 19-44 in the season opener at Notre Dame on Thursday.

Shelton’s Will Rodrigues (17:47) placed second to NDWH’s Ohm Patel (17:40).

Jayden Opper (18:01) was fifth, Jeremy Aprea (18:06) seventh, Andrew Cole (18:13) eighth, Harrison Garrett (18:19) 10th, Luke Pacheco (18:27) 11th and Ben DeMartino (18:27) 12th for coach Mike Gambardella.

Joe Giovannini (19:06), Jackson Jones (19:06), Chris Carroll (19:16) and Joe Schiappa (21:02) completed the field for Shelton.

