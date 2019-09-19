Rodriguez, Red Sox beat Giants 5-4 to avoid sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball, and Xander Bogaerts had a pair of RBI singles on Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Down 5-3, the Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth. Brandon Workman struck out Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski and then, after Kevin Pillar walked to make it a one-run game, fanned Evan Longoria to earn his 15th save.

Rodriguez (18-6) walked two and allowed one unearned run to keep alive his hopes of a 20-win season. He is scheduled to start again on Tuesday against Texas and then again against the Orioles on the final day of the season.

Madison Bumgarner (9-9) lost in his first career start at Fenway Park, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks in five innings while striking out seven. He allowed the first four Boston batters to reach safely and fell behind 2-1 after one inning.

After the Giants took a 1-0 lead on Longoria's sacrifice fly, Andrew Benintendi doubled for Boston, Christian Vázquez walked and Rafael Devers singled to tie it. Bogaerts lined a single to center to give the Red Sox the lead for good before Bumgarner pitched out of the inning.

Boston scored three more in the second when Benintendi, Vázquez, Devers and Bogaerts all singled with two outs.

That was the last of the scoring until Pillar hit a two-round double off Marcus Walden in the eighth to make it 5-3. Matt Barnes came in and walked Longoria, then gave up Buster Posey's high chopper that handcuffed Devers at third to load the bases.

But Barnes struck out Stephen Vogt to end the inning.

E-ROD

Rodriguez is 9-0 in interleague starts in the past three seasons, including Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, and the Red Sox have a 15-0 record in those games.

Rodriguez has gone four straight starts with at least six innings and no more than one run. He has made it at least five innings in 26 straight starts since the beginning of May. Boston is 24-8 in his starts this year, tying Gerrit Cole for the most wins behind any starting pitcher in the majors.

NOTED

The game was played with three umpires because Sean Barber, who was scheduled to work the plate, was a late scratch. No reason was given. ... Bumgarner reached the 200-inning mark for the seventh time in his career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Yastrzemski was scheduled to get the day off playing his first two games in the ballpark his grandfather, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, called home for 23 years. The younger Yastrzemski homered on Tuesday night and caught a ceremonial first pitch from his grandfather on Wednesday. "Hopefully, he's going to take some time to take it all in," manager Bruce Bochy said.

He came up as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and singled and scored. He also had an error in left field when he dropped Marco Hernández's flyball.

Red Sox: Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts has been out a week for toe inflammation but could play at Tampa Bay this weekend, manager Alex Cora said. If he does, it would be at DH. ... J.D. Martinez missed his second straight game after leaving Tuesday night with groin soreness. He could also return for the Rays series.... LHP David Price will see a hand specialist.

UP NEXT

Giants: Start a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night. RHP Tyler Beede (5-9) will start the opener against Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz (7-5).

Red Sox: Open a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night. Rick Porcello (13-12) will face Charlie Morton (15-6).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports