Rogers, Mississippi State rally past No. 16 Auburn 43-34

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and Mississippi State beat No. 16 Auburn 43-34 on Saturday.

Auburn (6-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3) rallied, scoring 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm.

Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 different Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Auburn’s offense got off to a strong start behind Bo Nix, who finished with 377 yards passing and two touchdowns. But, as the defense struggled to slow Mississippi State's passing attack after halftime, the Tigers were held to 158 yards and six points in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Heading into Saturday, the Bulldogs had only lost one game by more than three points all season. The comeback win showed Mississippi State is truly never out of its games, thanks to Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. It is now bowl-eligible with two home games left in the season.

Auburn: After back-to-back strong performances, Auburn's defense melted down after the first quarter. Its offense has been inconsistent this season, but such a sudden drop-off for the other side of the ball is a worrying sign with two SEC games remaining.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn was the highest ranked three-loss team in the country and had a chance to move into the top 15 with a win. However, a home collapse against an unranked team likely will send the Tigers tumbling down the poll.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State returns home next Saturday to host Tennessee State.

Auburn goes on the road to face South Carolina next Saturday night.