Roma supports injured Wijnaldum in 1-0 win over Cremonese

MILAN (AP) — Roma sent messages of support to injured teammate Georginio Wijnaldum before and during a narrow 1-0 victory over newly promoted Cremonese on Monday.

The Roma players wore shirts bearing the words “Forza Gini” ("Stay strong Gini") as they warmed up for the match and Chris Smalling also held up a Roma jersey with Wijnaldum's name and number after scoring the only goal of the match.

Wijnaldum, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, fractured his tibia during a training session on Sunday.

There was a further injury blow for Roma just before halftime when Nicolò Zaniolo was stretchered off after seemingly dislocating his shoulder.

It was a second victory of the season for Roma, which had won its opener 1-0 against Salernitana. Juventus will also be looking to make it two wins out of two, when it visits Sampdoria later Monday.

Cremonese had narrowly lost 3-2 to Fiorentina in its first match back in the top flight since 1996.

Both sides had several chances to take the lead and Cremonese goalkeeper Ionuț Radu pulled off a number of impressive saves.

The visiting team went agonizingly close shortly after the break when Cyriel Dessers's effort crashed off the crossbar.

Dessers also sent two acrobatic overhead kicks narrowly past the post,

Roma hit the woodwork too when Radu tipped Stephan El Shaarawy's shot onto the bar.

But the hosts broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when a corner was floated in from the left and Smalling headed in at the back post.

Cremonese almost leveled in stoppage time as Charles Pickel's volley clipped the outside of the right upright.

