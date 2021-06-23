Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advances

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14.

Karim Benzema scored both of France's goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Defending champion Portugal finished in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. France, which had already qualified, was first.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute and then equalized from the spot in the 60th after Benzema put World Cup champion France ahead 2-1 shortly after halftime from Paul Pogba’s pass.

Benzema also scored a penalty in first-half injury time after Kylian Mbappe was fouled. It was Benzema’s first international goal in nearly six years after losing his place in the team following a fallout with coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba almost scored a winner for France midway through the second half, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a superb one-handed save to tip his curling shot off the crossbar and then saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow up shot.

France will face Switzerland in the next round and Portugal will take on Belgium.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo’s historic run began 17 years ago when he scored his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 loss to Greece during the group stage at Euro 2004.

Before Wednesday, he had never previously scored against France.

He put that right, but only after teammate Danilo had received treatment on the field after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misread a free kick and punched Danilo’s face.

Lloris was shown a yellow card by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who then immediately signaled for medical assistance and awarded a penalty.

Danilo’s legs were writhing for a few seconds as he received treatment from medics.

France was given a penalty just before halftime after Nelson Semedo cut across Mbappe as he was running to meet another pass from Pogba. The decision stood following a quick video review.

Benzema had missed his previous penalty for Les Bleus on his international comeback in a friendly against against Wales earlier this month. He didn't mis this time.

Ronaldo went to shake Benzema's hand and even put his arm around him as they walked off smiling at halftime. They then swapped jerseys as they walked down the tunnel.

