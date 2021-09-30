Rookie Carlson homers twice, Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3 JOE HARRIS, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 5:27 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Dylan Carlson hit two go-ahead home runs, one from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday.
Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up 3 runs on 9 hits and struck out 7 in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.