Ross scores season-high 30, Magic rally past Knicks 107-89
JOHN DENTON, Associated Press
Feb. 17, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half, and the Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat the New York Knicks 107-89 on Wednesday night.
Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit. The Knicks' season-best three-game winning streak ended.