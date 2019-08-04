Rossi, Blessing help LAFC beat Revolution 2-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing scored, Jordan Harvey had two assists and Los Angeles FC beat New England 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Revolution's 11-game unbeaten streak.

MLS-leading LAFC (16-3-4) has won five of its last six games.

Harvey's long arcing pass led Rossi to the corner of the area where he chipped a soft floater over the head of goalkeeper Matt Turner into the side net in the eighth minute. Harvey first-timed a low cross to Blessing, who patiently cut back to evade a defender before beating Turner from the top of the 6-yard box to cap the scoring in the 72nd.

Tyler Miller had one save in his seventh shutout of the season for LAFC, which outshot the Revolution 22-10.

New England (9-9-6) had won three in a row.