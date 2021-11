YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw three touchdown passes, Ohio gained 265 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats defeated Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Tuesday night.

Rourke, who was 9-of-17 passing for 230 yards, had 32 fewer completions than his counterpart, Ben Bryant of Eastern Michigan. Bryant completed 41 of 57 passes for 354 yards with a touchdown and an interception.