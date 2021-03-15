Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 9:58 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.