Rozier scores 26, Hayward 25 as Hornets rout Wizards 119-97

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 26 points with five 3-pointers, Gordon Hayward added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 119-97 on Sunday.

LaMelo Ball followed up a career-best 34-point effort against the Utah Jazz with another strong game, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hornets handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the last nine games.

Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer coming in at 33.3 points per game, led Washington with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting after being held to seven points on 1 of 14 from the field by the Heat in his last game. Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, falling short of his sixth triple-double of the season.

Ball started strong against the Wizards, helping the Hornets build a 69-52 halftime. The rookie had averaged 15.9 points and 5.7 assists over the Hornets’ past 10 games.

There were criticisms about Ball's shooting form when he came into the league, but he is 14 of 28 on 3s over the last five games.

Rozier and Hayward combined for 19 points in the third quarter as the Hornets stretched their lead to 29 in ending a two-game skid.

Charlotte's previous four opponents averaged 18 3-pointers per game while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. But the Wizards were limited to 9 of 40 on 3s.

TIP INS

Wizards: Robin Lopez had 14 points off the bench. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 43-30.

Hornets: Starting guard Devonte Graham sat out with a strained groin. Graham was injured in the first half of Charlotte's loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. ... P.J. Washington returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a foot injury and had three points on 1-of-7 shooting. ... Miles Bridges had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Chicago on Monday night.

Hornets: Continue homestand against the Rockets on Monday night.

