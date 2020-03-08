Russell helps Rhode Island hold off UMass for 64-63 win

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored four of his 11 points in the final 19 seconds as Rhode Island held off UMass 64-63 on Saturday night.

Cyril Langevine had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rhode Island (21-9, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrese Martin added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds and four assists for UMass (14-17, 8-10). Sean East II added 12 points and seven assists.

UMass trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and took its first lead of the second half, 61-60 on Mitchell's layup with 37 seconds to play. Russell scored on a layup with 19 seconds left. Mitchell answered with a pair of free throws but then fouled Russell, who made both free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Minutemen on the season. Rhode Island defeated UMass 73-67 on Feb. 4.

