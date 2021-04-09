Rust scores 2, Crosby gets goal, 2 assists, Pens beat Devils April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 10:03 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in leading the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
Jared McCann, Brian Dumoulin and Colton Sceviour also scored as the banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games (8-2-1). Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in snapping a personal two-game losing streak.